UN chief calls on global community to follow principles without double standards, whether in Ukraine or Gaza

The UN secretary-general on Thursday called on the international community to stick to principles without double standards, whether in Ukraine or Gaza.

Antonio Guterres deplored the "chaotic" situation in the world, "a situation of impunity, in which any country or armed group believes it can do whatever it wants because there is no accountability," he told reporters at the doorsteps of the EU Council meeting venue in Brussels.

He stressed the importance of adhering to "the United Nations Charter, international law, territorial integrity of countries, and international humanitarian law."

Guterres also expressed regret for a "number of civilian casualties in Gaza that is unprecedented" during his tenure as secretary-general, and recalled that "a basic principle of international humanitarian law is the protection of civilians."

"We must stick to principles in Ukraine, as in Gaza without double standards, and at the same time we must push the world to move progressively into some orderly form of multipolarity with strong multilateral institutions," the UN chief emphasized.

Guterres believes that the only way to achieve a multipolar world is through the leadership of a "strong and united European Union."

The secretary-general, in this context, hailed "excellent cooperation" between the UN and the bloc, urging it to "play a very active role in relation to the central questions, the existential questions that threaten today's world," such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and deep inequalities.

Meanwhile, EU Council President Charles Michel vowed that the bloc will work toward making sure that it can play "a positive role to support a world based" on principles and rules.

The cooperation between the EU and the UN is "central," Michel further said.

During the two-day summit, EU leaders will discuss Ukraine's support, the Middle East situation, enlargement issues, migration, and agriculture.