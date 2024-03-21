Ukraine needs not only weaponry but also mobilization: NATO official

A NATO official on Thursday said that Ukraine not only needs more weaponry but also a mobilization.

"You don't only need new grenades and tanks and armored vehicles, you also need, unfortunately, new soldiers, because soldiers die and soldiers get wounded. And then you talk about mobilization, then you talk about conscription," Rob Bauer, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, said at the Kyiv Security Forum.

Expressing that it is not only about material or money but also about people and support from society, Bauer said the defense of one's country is the responsibility of everyone in that nation and not only the defense minister.

The NATO official also said while Ukraine has experienced "unimaginable suffering," it should not make the mistake of being overly pessimistic in 2024.

"While the world may have been overly optimistic in 2023, we should not make the same mistake by becoming overly pessimistic in 2024. Pessimists don't win wars. And if you look at the facts: there is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to achieve success," he said.

Bauer arrived in Kyiv on an official visit where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.