King Charles is ‘doing very well,' says Camilla

The Duchess of Cornwall provided an update on King Charles' condition during a visit to Northern Ireland, British media said Thursday.

Charles is "doing very well," Camilla told a crowd of well-wishers in Belfast. "He was very disappointed he couldn't come."

The reassurance comes at a crucial juncture as concerns linger about the integrity of his medical information.

The London Clinic, where the king received treatment after being diagnosed with cancer, is embroiled in scandal after three staffers allegedly attempted to access the medical records of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

While the breach has stirred widespread concern, it is believed that the integrity of Charles' medical records is intact and unaffected by the alleged breach.