Canada to honor existing permits for military exports to Israel despite call for halt: Report

Canada will not cancel existing permits for military exports to Israel despite a motion in parliament calling on the government to stop granting authorization for arms exports to the country.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Canada will only take the non-binding motion's language to apply to future applications for permits to export military goods to Israel, The Maple news website reported Wednesday.

It noted that the language of the motion, adopted earlier this week, was substantially altered from its original version, with significant concessions such as the removal of the call for recognizing the state of Palestine.

Joly had announced in an interview with the Toronto Star her intention to impose a "real" ban on arms exports to Israel.

She also indicated that while the motion regarding Palestine is non-binding, the Canadian government will henceforth "stop arms exports to Israel."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz reacted to Joly's statement about halting arms sales to Israel, describing it as "an unfortunate situation undermining Israel's legitimate right to self-defense."

Joly had temporarily suspended export permits for military equipment and technology to Israel as of Jan. 8.

Canada authorized at least $28.5 million in export permits for military goods to Israel during the first two months of its war on Gaza, The Maple noted.






















