US working to get maritime corridor into Gaza up and running, says Blinken

The proposed corridor aims to facilitate the distribution of up to 2 million meals in Gaza, where the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas has pushed much of the population to the brink of famine.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 13,2024
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he held a video conference with officials from Cyprus, Britain, the UAE, Qatar, the European Union and the United Nations to discuss getting a new maritime corridor for getting humanitarian aid into Gaza up and running.

Blinken said the corridor, once established, would enable distribution of up to 2 million meals in Gaza, where aid agencies say the five-month long war between Israel and Hamas has driven much of the population to the brink of famine.