UN expresses concern over 'provocation in holy sites in Jerusalem'

The UN on Monday voiced concern over provocation in the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Asked about Israeli forces' blockage on hundreds of Palestinians wanting to perform the first Tarawih (night) prayer of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan from entering Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "We're always very concerned about any provocation in the holy sites in Jerusalem."

He recalled that there "is a status quo that needs to be observed and respected."

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

At least 420 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 4,600 others injured by Israeli fire, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza, where more than 31,000 people have been killed.















