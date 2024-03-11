China, Russia, Iran kick off joint military drill

China, Iran and Russia kicked off a joint military exercise in the Gulf of Oman on Monday with the aim of "jointly safeguarding regional maritime security," the Chinese Defense Ministry announced.

The three navies will be holding the joint drill "Security Bond-2024" from March 11 to 15, "according to the annual plan and the consensus reached by all parties," a statement from the ministry said.

"China will dispatch the 45th escort taskforce guided missile destroyer Urumqi, guided missile frigate Linyi and comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu to participate in the exercise, aiming to jointly maintain regional maritime security," the statement added.















