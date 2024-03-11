JORDAN: ISRAELS AL-AQSA MOSQUE RESTRICTIONS ARE PUSHING TOWARDS EXPLOSION

 Contact Us
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement that Israel's limitations on Muslim entry to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem during the holy month of fasting is leading to a potential escalation.

Published March 11,2024
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday restrictions imposed by Israel on Muslim worshippers' access to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound during the Muslim fasting month was pushing the situation towards an "explosion".

In remarks on state media, Safadi said his country rejected Israel's announced move to limit access to the holy site during Ramadan, citing security needs with war raging in Gaza.

Jordan echoes the Palestinian view that such restrictions were an attack on freedom of worship, he said.