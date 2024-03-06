News World Trump ally Taylor Greene in expletive-laden attack on Emily Maitlis

Former "Newsnight" presenter questioned Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene about her 2018 Facebook post. In the post, she suggested that a left-wing cabal connected to a prominent Jewish family may have used lasers to start California wildfires. When asked about this during a video clip shared on "The News Agents'" social media from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Taylor Greene rudely ended the conversation by saying, "How about you just fuck off?"

Published March 06,2024

Maitlis started the line of questioning by asking Taylor Greene why "so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?"



She added that he "seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists".



Taylor Greene replied: "Well let me tell you, you're a conspiracy theorist and the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories.



"We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms and America First, so."



As Taylor Greene started to walk away, Maitlis asked: "What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers."



The Republican right-winger replied: "Why don't you go talk about Jewish space lasers, and really why don't you fuck off, how about that?"



The interview began with a different tone, as Maitlis asked Taylor Greene about Trump's Republican opponent Nikki Haley and whether Taylor Greene would like to be on Trump's list for vice president.











