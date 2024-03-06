Bulk carrier hit by missile from Yemen, crew says two dead: US official

A missile fired by Yemen's Huthi rebels hit a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, with the crew reporting at least two dead and six wounded, a US official said.

The missile caused "significant damage" to the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned M/V True Confidence, the official said, adding that its "crew reports at least two fatalities and six injured crewmembers and have abandoned the ship."

It was the fifth anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Huthis in two days, the official said, noting that two -- including the latest -- hit merchant vessels and a third was shot down by an American destroyer.

The Huthis began attacking Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israel-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has been ravaged by the Israeli attacks.

US and UK forces responded with strikes against the Huthis, who have since declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.







