Türkiye slams Israeli plan to build new illegal settlements in occupied West Bank

Türkiye on Wednesday slammed Israeli approval of 3,500 housing units in the occupied West Bank, denouncing the move as "further expansion of the occupation of the Palestinian territories."

"The plan approved today (March 6) by the Israeli authorities for the construction of 3,500 housing units in the West Bank is a further expansion of the occupation of the Palestinian territories," Oncu Keceli, Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, said in a statement.

"This action must be stopped immediately," Keceli emphasized, pointing out the need for defining Israel's "crimes in the most accurate terminology" in order to prevent it from further violating international law.

"In this respect, it is not enough for the international community to refer to the occupation activities in the West Bank as 'illegal settlements'. What is in question is the forcible confiscation by Israel of land that legally belongs to the Palestinian people," it said.

According to Palestinian figures, about 725,000 settlers live in 176 Jewish-only settlements and 186 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.













