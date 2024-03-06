NewsAsiaNorth Korea leader Kim Jong Un ordered heightened war preparations, KCNA says
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un ordered heightened war preparations, KCNA says
Kim Jong Un's directives regarding military training and readiness are closely monitored by international observers due to the potential implications for regional stability and security. This announcement could lead to increased tensions in the region and prompt responses from neighboring countries and the international community.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected field training of troops at a major military operations base in the western region of the country on Wednesday and ordered heightened readiness for war, state KCNA news agency reported on Thursday.