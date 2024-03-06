 Contact Us
News Asia North Korea leader Kim Jong Un ordered heightened war preparations, KCNA says

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un ordered heightened war preparations, KCNA says

Kim Jong Un's directives regarding military training and readiness are closely monitored by international observers due to the potential implications for regional stability and security. This announcement could lead to increased tensions in the region and prompt responses from neighboring countries and the international community.

Reuters ASIA
Published March 07,2024
Subscribe
NORTH KOREA LEADER KIM JONG UN ORDERED HEIGHTENED WAR PREPARATIONS, KCNA SAYS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected field training of troops at a major military operations base in the western region of the country on Wednesday and ordered heightened readiness for war, state KCNA news agency reported on Thursday.