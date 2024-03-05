Turkish intelligence chief to hold talks in US

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization's head İbrahim Kalın will hold high-level talks during his visit to the US.

Kalın will meet CIA chief William Burns in Washington, D.C., and will hold contacts at the White House, Congress, and the State Department.

Besides bilateral relations, the fight against terrorist organizations such as PKK, Daesh/ISIS, and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) will be on the agenda.

Regional issues, such as Iraq and Syria, and also the situation in the Gaza Strip are among the issues to be discussed.

Views will also be exchanged on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the Caucasus issue.