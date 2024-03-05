Azerbaijan, Russia sign multiple bilateral documents in Baku

Azerbaijan and Russia on Tuesday signed multiple bilateral documents amid talks between the two countries' prime ministers in the capital Baku.

A statement by the Russian government said the two parties, led by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov, signed an agreement on operating and maintaining the bridge in the Yarag-Kazmalyar-Samur border checkpoint.

Indicating that the two sides also agreed on an action plan to develop checkpoints across the Russia-Azerbaijan border, the statement said they signed a roadmap to enhance bilateral tourism in 2024-2026.

The sides also agreed on a cooperation program between their culture ministries for the same period.

Mishustin arrived in Baku on an official two-day visit earlier in the day, during which he held talks with Asadov.













