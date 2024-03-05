Erdoğan: We are witnessing the greatest barbarity of the century

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday spoke at a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Highlights from President Erdoğan's statements:

''I greet you with the most heartfelt feelings. I am pleased to host President Abbas.

Türkiye has always supported the Palestinian cause. Palestine holds a special place in our hearts. Today, we discussed the current situation in Palestine. They are going through one of the most difficult periods in their history.

In the attacks carried out by Israel against innocent people, nearly 32,000 Palestinians have been martyred. Nearly 2 million Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes. 2.3 million Palestinians cannot access food. Israel is killing innocent people by dropping bombs on them.

For the past 151 days, we have been witnessing one of the greatest barbarities of the century. With the unlimited support of Western powers, Netanyahu and his administration are openly committing genocide against the Palestinian people. I express my condolences to the Palestinian people on behalf of our country and nation.

Nearly a thousand injured individuals are receiving treatment in our hospitals. Netanyahu and his accomplices in murder will surely be held accountable for every drop of blood they shed before the law. We continue to push all doors, we will continue to do so. We have presented the violations to the International Court of Justice. While our brothers are waiting in line for food, the Israeli government continues to oppress them.''



"THE BIGGEST REASON FOR ISRAEL'S ARROGANCE IS WESTERN POWERS"



''The biggest reason for Israel's arrogance is the support they receive from Western powers due to their sins in the Holocaust. The disunity in the Islamic world also plays a big role.

Since October 7th, Türkiye has made extraordinary efforts. Israeli attacks have been at the top of our agenda at every opportunity. We have shipped over 37,000 tons of materials to the region. We brought over 900 patients and caregivers to Türkiye. We are continuing our efforts to establish a field hospital in Gaza.

It is well understood that there can be no peace in the Middle East without peace in Gaza. The only solution is the representation of an independent Palestinian State. Therefore, all states need to lend a helping hand to the parties involved in resolving the issue. The so-called settlers who actually encroach on the lands of Palestinian states are the biggest obstacles to a solution.

It is clear that what is needed now is a fair peace with guarantees, not just peace efforts that remain on paper.

We have announced that we are ready to take on responsibility within the framework of guaranteeing. We will continue our efforts in this regard.

The best response to Israel's oppression is to ensure the unity of the Palestinians. We are always ready to do our part. I want to emphasize that we will continue our efforts to improve the well-being of the Palestinian people.'' Erdoğan said.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed over 30,000 people and injured more than 72,000 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















