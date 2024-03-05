Turkish, Azerbaijani energy ministers discuss green transition, climate change

The Turkish and Azerbaijani energy and natural resources ministers on Tuesday discussed the green transition, climate change, and this year's UN climate change conference, which Azerbaijan is set to host.

Türkiye's Alparslan Bayraktar and Azerbaijan's Mukhtar Babayev met in the capital Ankara, the Turkish official said on X.

During the meeting, Bayraktar and Babayev "discussed cooperation opportunities as part of the green energy transition and combating climate change," he added.

The two energy chiefs also spoke on the UN climate change conference, COP29, set to take place in the Azerbaijani capital Baku this Nov. 11-22.

Azerbaijan is a large producer and exporter of both oil and natural gas.