Russian space corporation says Moscow, Beijing plan nuclear power plant on moon

The head of Russia's space corporation, Roscosmos, said Tuesday that the country, along with China, plan to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon between 2033 - 2035.

"Today, we are seriously considering a project somewhere at the turn of 2033 - 2035 for the delivery and installation of a power plant on the lunar surface together with our Chinese colleagues," Yury Borisov said at the World Youth Festival in the settlement of Sirius.

Borisov said the mission will need to be carried out automatically using robotic means and the technological solutions necessary for the endeavor are almost ready.

Roscosmos and China's National Space Administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in March 2021 for the creation of an International Scientific Lunar Station.