NATOS FIRST-EVER TACTICAL AIR BASE IN WESTERN BALKANS INAUGURATED IN ALBANIA

NATO's first tactical air base in the Western Balkans was inaugurated in Albania on Monday.

President Bajram Begaj said at the opening ceremony that Kucova Tactical Air Base is the result of the cooperation, solidarity, coordination and coordination between the allies and the care Albania pays to security and defense.

"Together, from this air base, we are sending a strong message of peace and NATO's commitment to guaranteeing collective defense. We see that the allies are determined to protect their freedom and security,'' said Begaj.

Defense Minister Niko Peleshi said that the base in Kucova would be a strategic point in NATO's operations in defense of peace.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said efforts are underway with the alliance to make a new NATO naval base in Porto Romano ready as soon as possible.

''The reactivation of this military airport is also part of the revitalization and further qualitative growth of our air force. The two new Blackhawk helicopters as well as the (Turkish) Bayraktar drones are part of an expansion that will continue,'' said Rama.

During the ceremony, aircraft such as UAVs, planes and helicopters, including Turkish Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, were exhibited and flights were held.

Field work was started in January 2022 to modernize the Tactical Air Base in Kucova.

The project includes the improvement of the air base's runway, infrastructure for flight control and security, connection roads, and other auxiliary vehicles.