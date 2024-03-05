No plans to send US forces to Gaza to support aid efforts: Pentagon

The US has no plans to send forces into the Gaza Strip to support humanitarian aid missions in the besieged Palestinian enclave, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

"At this point in time, there are no plans to send any US forces into Gaza, to my knowledge," spokesman Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

The US continues to plan for potential airborne aid delivery missions, he said.

His remarks came after National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US is working to open up a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"What I can tell you right now is that in coordination with US interagency and international partners, we are actively reviewing options for a maritime corridor for humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including potential commercial and contracted options," said Ryder, without providing additional information.

The US has provided more than $180 million in humanitarian assistance to Gaza since Oct. 7, he said, adding the Department of Defense is supporting the broader US government interagency effort to deliver aid.

"I don't have anything to announce right now, and as I mentioned, we are actively reviewing options," he added.
















