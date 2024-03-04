Zelensky: Ukraine has downed 15 Russian military aircraft since February

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that his country downed a total of 15 Russian military aircraft since the beginning of last month.

"This week alone, we managed to shoot down seven Russian military aircraft. … Since the beginning of February, Russia has lost 15 military aircraft. This is the proper dynamics of their losses," Zelensky said in a video address late Sunday.

The more capabilities Kyiv possesses to shoot down Russian military aircraft, the more Ukrainian lives they will save by destroying Moscow's logistics in the regions it controls, he added.

Expressing that they are capable of providing these capabilities and that Ukraine's partners know Kyiv's needs, Zelensky said the key in this regard is the "political will to implement everything."

"If this does not happen, it will become one of the most disgraceful pages in history. … Russian evil should not be encouraged by weak decisions, delays in deliveries, or hesitation," he noted.

He also said Ukraine's military is holding out "against the onslaughts" and defending their positions despite the significant shortage of artillery.

"We are waiting for vital supplies, waiting specifically for an American decision. The support is crucially needed," Zelensky said, adding: "We must finally find a solution to the situation on the Polish border, which has gone beyond both economics and morality long ago."