Ukraine says building defences '24/7' amid criticism

Ukrainian forces are constantly working on fortifications, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday, at a time when Russian troops are pushing in the east.

The statement comes amid some criticism of Ukrainian defence lines after the rapid advances of Russian forces following their capture of the eastern stronghold of Avdiivka.

"I am confident and know that the Ministry of Defence has an exhaustive plan to create comprehensive lines of fortification," Shmygal said at a press conference.

"Work is carried out on a daily basis, 24/7," he added.

The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 20 billion ($500 million) for fortifications this year, he added.

"This year, the government is even ready to proactively continue to allocate funds... for the construction of powerful fortifications -- not only on the first and second lines, but also on the third and, if necessary, the fourth," Shmygal said.

In late 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "mobilising resources for fortification" was a "priority".

Defence lines are made of trenches, bunkers and anti-tank traps -- including pyramid-shaped concrete blocks commonly known as "dragon's teeth".

Lines far from the front are usually built by civilian contractors.







