RUSSIAS AGGRESSION AGAINST UKRAINE MAKES EU ENLARGEMENT A GEOPOLITICAL NECESSITY: GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER

Russia's war on Ukraine necessitates the European Union bringing more members into the bloc, said Germany's foreign minister on Monday.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine makes EU enlargement a geopolitical necessity. We can no longer afford any gray areas in Europe. We want to walk the path to the EU side by side with Montenegro," Annalena Baerbock told a joint press conference with Montenegro's Foreign Minister Filip Ivanovic in the capital Podgorica.

According to Baerbock, the vast majority Montenegro's population wants to join the EU.

"The greatest asset are the people of Montenegro who share Europe's values and want to strengthen them together with us. Over 80 percent want to join the EU. That's a huge proof of trust that we must not lose," said Baerbock.

Baerbock is currently on a mini Balkan tour that will also take her to Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo.

She said that during the meeting that reform topics were identified, adding on X: "We want to support Montenegro even better in reforms in the area of justice & rule of law, including in the fight against corruption and organized crime. We are further expanding the climate partnership in concrete terms."

Baerbock also met with Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.

After declaring its independence in 2006, Montenegro made its official membership application to the EU in 2008 and received candidate country status in 2010.

Montenegro started accession negotiations on June 29, 2012, and is expected by many to become the next member of the EU.

In 2017, the country also joined NATO.













