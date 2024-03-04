Kremlin: German military recording shows "involvement of the West"

 Contact Us
The Kremlin said on Monday the content of a leaked conversation between German officials, where they discussed potential strikes on Crimea, proved Western countries were participating in the conflict in Ukraine. The conversations "once again highlight the direct involvement of the collective West in the conflict in Ukraine", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Published March 04,2024
The Kremlin said on Monday that a purported recording of German military discussions showed the direct involvement of the West in the Ukraine conflict.

Russian media last week published an audio recording of what they said was a meeting of senior German military officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea, prompting Russian officials to demand an explanation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was not clear whether the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, were acting on their own initiative or it was part of state policy.