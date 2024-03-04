Israeli tanks 'deliberately' ran over Palestinians alive - Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor

Israeli tanks "deliberately" ran over Palestinians alive on Sunday, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said Monday in a statement.

The Geneva-based organization described these crimes as "part of Israel's genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."

Euro-Med reported several cases of Israeli forces running over Palestinian civilians alive, including a man on Feb. 29, a family on Jan. 23, displaced people in December 2023, and another family on Feb. 20.

"Euro-Med Monitor affirmed that all of these violations are part of a larger Israeli effort to dehumanise every Palestinian in the Gaza Strip, in order to justify and normalise the crimes being committed against them," the statement added.

The group reiterated "its call for the international community to immediately implement its international obligations to stop the genocide that Israel has been committing against all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for roughly five months now."

It also called for "an independent international investigation committee specialising in Israel's ongoing military attack on the Gaza Strip."

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,410 people and injured 71,700 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.