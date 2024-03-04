Belgium says dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying expelled in recent months

Belgium has deported "dozens of so-called Russian diplomats," in recent months on suspicion of spying, the Belgium premier said Monday.

"Belgium has deported dozens of so-called Russian diplomats from the country in recent months ... Were they spies? Clearly, yes," Alexander De Croo told French-language channel RTL.

When asked whether his country has to be concerned about Russian attempts to destabilize democracy, he noted that these attempts have already been happening.

"If we take a stand against Russia, we know that very often our websites become targets of cyberattacks in the following hours," added De Croo.

Citing a 2023 survey, The Brussels Times reported that nowhere else in Europe does Russia have as much satellite communication equipment, used for relaying sensitive information back to Russia, as on the buildings of its embassy in Belgium.

On the roof of its embassy building in Uccle, there are no fewer than 17 satellite dishes, as well as several other antennas and communications equipment that can be used for both communication and espionage.

Moscow has faced multiple expulsions of its diplomatic personnel all over Europe since it began the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.