EU hands 50 vehicles to Ukraine security forces

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has given 50 vehicles to the Ukrainian police and prosecuting authorities as part of events to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.



The white all-terrain vehicles would help "to bring security and stability in the territories liberated by the brave Ukrainian Armed Forces, and support the population," she wrote in a post on X, accompanied by a video of her inspecting the vehicles in Kiev.



"This delivery comes shortly after the EU provided a modern mine-clearing machine to Ukraine. With this equipment we support Ukraine in making de-occupied land safe again," she said, according to a European Commission statement.









