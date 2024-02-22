US collaborating with Turkish defense for shell production: Pentagon

The US Department of Defense plans to produce metal parts for 155-millimeter (6.1 inches) shells in US ammunition facilities with Turkish subcontractors by the end of 2025, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"US Army is building three 155mm projectile metal parts lines in Texas,'' said Pentagon spokesperson Jeff Jurgensen, explaining the scope of cooperation between Türkiye and the US in the facility as a response to a question raised by an Anadolu reporter during a press conference.

He added that "the contract for construction, installation, and follow-on production was awarded to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems,'' with Turkish industry as subcontractors.

Jurgensen announced plans to operationalize "all three lines by 2025,'' aiming to increase the Pentagon's critical ammunition production by "30,000 projectile shell bodies per month.''

He stressed the importance of collaborating with "allies and partners'' to develop a "global defense industrial base'' that aligns with "national security objectives.''

US Ambassador Jeff Flake highlighted on Feb. 14 the importance of a "strong relationship with Türkiye'' in the US defense supply chain and NATO's strength, stating it as "America's interest,'' according to Deseret News.







