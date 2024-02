Casualties reported in Israeli strike on residential building in southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets struck a residential building in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon Thursday evening amid reports of casualties, according to eyewitnesses.

The strike targeted the last two floors of the building in the town of Kfar Rummane, witnesses said.

Several people were evacuated from the building by ambulances following the attack, they said.

Local authorities in the town urged residents to keep away from the site.

There was no comment yet from the Israeli army on the report.