 Contact Us
News Economy Argentina economic activity slid more than expected as Milei took office

Argentina economic activity slid more than expected as Milei took office

Reuters ECONOMY
Published February 23,2024
Subscribe
ARGENTINA ECONOMIC ACTIVITY SLID MORE THAN EXPECTED AS MILEI TOOK OFFICE

Argentina's economic activity slid a larger-than-expected 4.5% in December from a year earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday, underscoring the challenge for libertarian President Javier Milei who took office that month.

The result was significantly weaker than the 2.3% drop forecast by analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the data. Milei, a right-wing outsider who has pledged to slash state spending to overturn a deep fiscal deficit, was inaugurated on Dec. 10.

Argentina's economic activity was down 3.1% in December versus a month earlier, and slid 1.6% in the full year 2023. In the month, fishing, farming and mining activity was up, but outweighed by falls in manufacturing, finance and retail.

Economic activity numbers are seen as a useful early indicator of likely gross domestic product (GDP) results.