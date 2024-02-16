 Contact Us
News World France's Macron says Russian agression towards Europe entered new phase

France's Macron says Russian agression towards Europe entered new phase

Reuters WORLD
Published February 16,2024
Subscribe
FRANCES MACRON SAYS RUSSIAN AGRESSION TOWARDS EUROPE ENTERED NEW PHASE

Russia's aggression towards Europe has entered "a new phase" with increasing levels of disinformation, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"Russia has entered a new phase, and we must be lucid about this issue, a phase of aggression towards European countries through disinformation but also cyber attacks on a scale and with threshold crossings that change their nature," Macron said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris.

Macron also said he will visit Ukraine before mid-March.