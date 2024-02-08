'Shame on you:’ Polish prime minister scolds US Republicans over rejecting aid to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has severely scolded US Republican senators after they voted to block a bill on financial support for Ukraine.

"Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today. Shame on you," Tusk wrote Thursday on X, referring to the late US president, a Republican icon who vocally supported Poland's Solidarity movement in the 1980s.

On Wednesday, Republican senators voted to block a bill on $95 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine and Israel. The legislation included $60 billion in wartime aid to Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.

The $60 billion in Ukraine aid has been stalled in Congress for several months due to opposition from conservatives, who call it a waste and have pressed for an exit strategy from the war.

Some Republicans are expected to demand that a new bill include provisions on illegal migration. To pass, the bill will need 60 votes in the Senate, where Democrats hold a majority of 51-49.

On Wednesday morning, the Russians carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. One of the missiles flew towards the border with Poland, then turned around and headed towards Lviv in southwest Ukraine. However, the authorities said that another rocket hit an industrial facility located in Drohobych, 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the border with Poland.

The Polish Armed Forces monitor the situation on the territory of Ukraine on an ongoing basis and remain constantly vigilant to be ready to defend Polish airspace.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski recently warned of Russia's longer-term intentions to attack Poland, a NATO member, following its nearly two-year-old war on Ukraine.