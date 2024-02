Russia on Thursday said it had secured the release of dozens of its prisoners of war in the latest swap since Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers.

"On 8 February, as a result of negotiations, 100 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, which added that Moscow had handed over 100 Ukrainian servicemen in return.