Russia's Putin may visit Türkiye in late April - early May - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Türkiye in late April or early May, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source in Ankara.

Earlier on Wednesday Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that preparations for the meeting between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were continuing.

A Turkish official told Reuters last week that Putin would visit Türkiye, a NATO member, on Feb. 12.