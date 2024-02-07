Russian senators call for retaliatory law in case West moves on Russian assets

 Contact Us
The TASS state news agency reported that the Russian upper house of parliament has requested the Finance Ministry to create legislation that would enforce countermeasures on Western countries in response to any action taken against Russia's frozen assets.

Published February 07,2024
The Financial Times reported on Feb. 3 that the G7 had drawn up plans to use frozen Russian assets as collateral to raise money to help Ukraine.

The Kremlin on Monday warned the West that any attempt to use frozen Russian assets in such a way would be illegal and undermine the global financial system.