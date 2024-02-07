NATO chief Stoltenberg presses US Congress to pass Ukraine aid

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged the United States Congress to pass aid worth more than $110 billion for Ukraine at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.



The top NATO official said it was essential the US Congress agreed on the funding for Ukraine to defend against Russian attack. "It is in our security interest," he said in a press conference.



The national security advisors of the alliance's member states were attending a meeting at NATO headquarters to discuss ongoing efforts to invest in defence and future support for Ukraine.



US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, speaking beside Stoltenberg, described the protracted internal US political talks in Congress over the Ukraine funding as "a lot of tooing and froing."



"History will record any failure to deliver the type of assistance that's contained in the package that was put forward this week," he said.



Democrats and Republicans in the US have not been able to pass the financial aid for Ukraine, wrapped up in a row over US migration policy and some Republicans, especially those in the House of Representatives, questioning US support for Ukraine.











