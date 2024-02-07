At least 5 killed in Russian missile strikes targeting Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

This photograph taken in Kyiv on February 7, 2024, shows a burning building damaged as a result of missile attack, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

At least five people were killed in Ukraine on Wednesday by Russian missile strikes targeting multiple cities, including the capital Kyiv.

"According to updated data, as of this minute, four people died as a result of a rocket attack in the capital. Forty were injured," Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram.

Popko had reported earlier that the strike had resulted in a fire in a multi-storey residential building, from which 52 people were evacuated, and a service station in Kyiv's southwestern Holosiivskyi district.

Noting that the missile strike was the third to take place since the start of the year, Popko said air raid alarms in Kyiv sounded for almost three hours.

Mykolaiv city's Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported that a person died from his wounds while in intensive care.

Commenting on the strikes that targeted a total of six regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said all services in the country were working to deal with the consequences.

"My condolences to all those who have lost family and friends. We will certainly respond to Russia — terrorists will always feel the consequences of their actions," Zelenskyy added.

Russia's Defense Ministry had announced Wednesday morning that it launched a group strike at "enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine engaged in the production of unmanned boats, coastal missile systems, multiple launch rocket systems and explosives."

The statement said it conducted the strikes using "high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles," claiming that all intended targets were hit.