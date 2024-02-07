 Contact Us
News World American leader Biden marks Black History Month at White House

American leader Biden marks Black History Month at White House

At a White House ceremony on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden marked Black History Month by affirming that "we will not tolerate hate." Speaking at a gathering in the East Room of the White House, he expressed gratitude for the support received from attendees and acknowledged their unwavering support.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 07,2024
Subscribe
AMERICAN LEADER BIDEN MARKS BLACK HISTORY MONTH AT WHITE HOUSE

US President Joe Biden marked Black History Month at a White House event on Tuesday, saying "we give hate no safe harbor."

"You've had my back and I've had yours," Biden told a reception in the East Room of the White House.

"Tonight, let's reflect on how we make history-not erase history," he added.

He drew loud applause when he referenced next year's Black History Month, promising: "Look folks, we will be back here next year."

Also speaking at the event, Vice President Kamala Harris said that during Black History Month, the nation comes together to honor and celebrate the history of Black excellence and leadership, culture and creativity, resilience and resistance.

"During Black History Month, we tell the stories of the heroes of our nation's past and of our present...This month and every month, we celebrate Black history as America's history, living, breathing history that we create every day," said Harris, the first woman, Black American and South Asian American to hold the office.