American leader Biden marks Black History Month at White House

US President Joe Biden marked Black History Month at a White House event on Tuesday, saying "we give hate no safe harbor."

"You've had my back and I've had yours," Biden told a reception in the East Room of the White House.

"Tonight, let's reflect on how we make history-not erase history," he added.

He drew loud applause when he referenced next year's Black History Month, promising: "Look folks, we will be back here next year."

Also speaking at the event, Vice President Kamala Harris said that during Black History Month, the nation comes together to honor and celebrate the history of Black excellence and leadership, culture and creativity, resilience and resistance.

"During Black History Month, we tell the stories of the heroes of our nation's past and of our present...This month and every month, we celebrate Black history as America's history, living, breathing history that we create every day," said Harris, the first woman, Black American and South Asian American to hold the office.