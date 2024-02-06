Japanese defense firm ends pact with Israeli military tech company following world court ruling

A Japanese defense and aviation company on Tuesday announced it is ending a strategic cooperation pact with Israeli military tech company Elbit Systems in the wake of last month's interim International Court of Justice ruling on Israel.

"We have currently suspended any new activities related to the memorandum of understanding and plan to terminate the memorandum by the end of February," said Hachimura Tsuyoshi, the chief financial officer of Itochu Aviation.

The partnership was established at the request of the Japanese Defense Ministry as deemed necessary for national security and the Japan's Self-Defense Forces, he told an earnings press conference.

On the Jan. 26 world court ruling, Hachimura said Tokyo supports the court's role, and thus is cutting off the pact this month.

In March 2023, Itochu signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding with Elbit Systems, an Israeli military technology and defense equipment manufacturer.

Companies under the umbrella of Itochu Corp. have overseas investments in various sectors, including energy, finance, defense, chemistry, communication, food, textiles, and construction.

The UN court on Jan. 26 found South Africa's claim that Israel is committing genocide plausible. The court issued an interim order urging Israel to stop obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and to improve the humanitarian situation.

The statement noted that an international team was formed to follow Israeli crimes committed in Gaza.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 that killed at least 27,585 Palestinians and injured 66,978 following a surprise attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.




















