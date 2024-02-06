FM Lavrov: United States is using new colonial methods

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the United States is using new colonial methods, saying, "Many countries are questioning the effectiveness and neutrality of international financial institutions and interaction formats controlled by Washington."

Lavrov attended the Business Council meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry held in the capital, Moscow.

Lavrov pointed out that the West, led by the United States, is waging a "hybrid" war against Russia and trying to hinder Russia's development by imposing sanctions, stating that "the economic battle continues."

Lavrov said, "The use of new colonial methods by the United States and its followers seriously undermined confidence in American-style globalization. Many countries are questioning the effectiveness and neutrality of international financial institutions and interaction formats controlled by Washington."

Therefore, Lavrov mentioned that many countries, including Russia, are using alternative currencies and payment platforms in their foreign trade payments. He stated that they will discuss the risks, threats, and opportunities for Russian companies in the economy during the meeting.









