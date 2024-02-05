Hundreds of Israeli soldiers injured due to "friendly fire" in conflict-hit Gaza Strip - reports

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have been injured due to "friendly fire" in Gaza. According to a report by Israel's Channel 12 television, based on data from the Israeli military, since the start of the ground incursion into Gaza on October 27th, 540 Israeli soldiers have been injured due to "friendly fire."



The Israeli army had previously announced that since the beginning of the attacks on Gaza on October 7th, 2023, a total of 2,820 soldiers have been injured, with 1,300 of them being injured in ground combat in Gaza.



Additionally, it was reported that 562 Israeli soldiers, including 225 during the ground invasion, have been killed since October 7th.







