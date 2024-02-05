Taylor Swift wins album of the year at Grammys: Full winners list

Swift made history by winning Album of the Year for 'Midnights,' marking her as the first person to achieve this four times. Grateful and thrilled, she exclaimed, 'I love it so much. It makes me so happy. All I want to do is keep doing this. Mindblown. Thank you so much.' Eilish and her brother Finneas accepted the Grammy for 'What Was I Made For?,' featured in the 'Barbie' soundtrack. In disbelief, Eilish shared, 'Literally ... I was looking at everybody's faces, and I leaned over and was like not a chance. Everyone in this category ... that was a crazy list of incredible people, incredible artists. ... I feel crazy right now. I'm shocked out of my balls.' Here's a complete list of 2024 Grammy winners: ALBUM OF THE YEAR - 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift RECORD OF THE YEAR - 'Flowers,' Miley Cyrus BEST NEW ARTIST - Victoria Monét SONG OF THE YEAR - 'What Was I Made For?,' Billie Eilish BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM - 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift BEST R&B SONG - 'Snooze,' Sza BEST COUNTRY ALBUM - 'Bell Bottom Country,' Lainey Wilson BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE - 'Flowers,' Miley Cyrus BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM - 'Mañana Será Bonito,' Karol G BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE - 'Ghost in the Machine,' SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM - 'The Record,' Boygenius SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL - Theron Thomas PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL - Jack Antonoff BEST R&B ALBUM - 'Jaguar II,' Victoria Monét BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM - 'SOS,' SZA BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING - 'The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times,' Michelle Obama BEST REGGAE ALBUM - 'Colors of Royal,' Julian Marley and Antaeus BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie) - 'Vida Cotidiana,' Juanes and 'De Todas Las Flores,' Natalia Lafourcade BEST LATIN POP ALBUM - 'X Mi (Vol 1),' Gaby Moreno BEST RAP ALBUM - 'Michael,' Killer Mike BEST RAP SONG - 'Scientists & Engineers,' Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE - 'White Horse,' Chris Stapleton BEST COUNTRY SONG - 'White Horse,' Chris Stapleton BEST FOLK ALBUM - 'Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),' Joni Mitchell BEST POP DANCE RECORDING - 'Padam Padam,' Kylie Minogue BEST ROCK ALBUM - 'This Is Why,' Paramore BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE - 'Not Strong Enough,' Boygenius BEST ROCK SONG - 'Not Strong Enough,' Boygenius BEST AMERICANA ALBUM - 'Weathervanes,' Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM - 'The Winds of Change,' Billy Childs BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM - 'How Love Begins,' Nicole Zuraitis BEST COMEDY ALBUM - 'What's in a Name?,' Dave Chappelle BEST METAL PERFORMANCE - '72 Seasons,' Metallica BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA - 'Barbie The Album,' various artists BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA - 'What Was I Made For?,' Billie Eilish BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA - 'Oppenheimer,' Ludwig Göransson BEST MUSIC VIDEO - 'I'm Only Sleeping,' the Beatles BEST MUSIC FILM - 'Moonage Daydream' BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM - 'Some Like It Hot' BEST GOSPEL ALBUM - 'All Things New: Live in Orlando,' Tye Tribbett BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM - 'Church Clothes 4,' Lecrae BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE - 'Water,' Tyla