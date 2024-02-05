 Contact Us

Taylor Swift wins album of the year at Grammys: Full winners list

At the Grammys on Sunday night, Taylor Swift clinched Album of the Year, while Billie Eilish secured Song of the Year.

Published 05.02.2024 10:43
Swift made history by winning Album of the Year for "Midnights," marking her as the first person to achieve this four times. Grateful and thrilled, she exclaimed, "I love it so much. It makes me so happy. All I want to do is keep doing this. Mindblown. Thank you so much."
