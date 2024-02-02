U.S. President Biden, EU’s von der Leyen speak on Ukraine aid

In a telephone conversation, U.S. President Joe Biden and a top EU leader, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, focused on the subject of continued military aid to besieged Ukraine.

According to a White House statement, in the Thursday call, President Biden applauded the European Union's "historic decision" at the European Council this week to approve €50 billion ($54.6 billion) in additional financial support to Ukraine.

Von der Leyen also emphasized the critical importance of sustained U.S. support to Ukraine, said the statement, not mentioning obstruction by congressional Republicans, many of whom oppose giving more money to help Ukraine.

The EU agreed on Thursday to an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine at the leaders' summit held in Brussels.

















