KREMLIN: PUTIN TO DISCUSS UKRAINE WITH TÜRKIYES ERDOĞAN- RIA

Kremlin: Putin to discuss Ukraine with Türkiye's Erdoğan- RIA

The timing of Putin's visit was not specified by Peskov, but a Turkish official had earlier suggested it would take place on February 12.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published February 02,2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the conflict in Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his upcoming visit to Türkiye, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Peskov declined to say when exactly Putin would make the visit. A Turkish official told Reuters this week that it would take place on Feb. 12.

RIA also quoted Peskov as saying Türkiye was coming under unprecedented pressure from the "Anglo-Saxons" - meaning the United States and Britain - over its ties with Russia, but that Ankara was preserving its independence.