AI NOT MASS DESTROYER OF JOBS: BANK OF ENGLANDS GOVERNOR

Bank of England's Governor Andrew Bailey on Friday emphasized that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies hold significant economic potential and will not be a "mass destroyer of jobs" as some fear.

Following the Bank of England's decision to maintain UK interest rates at 5.25%, Bailey spoke out on the role of AI in the workforce during an interview with the BBC.

Drawing from his background as an economic historian, he underscored that economies have historically adapted to technological advancements, with job roles evolving alongside innovation.

"I'm an optimist," Bailey remarked, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between humans and machines. He expressed confidence in the ability of workers to integrate and collaborate with new technologies, emphasizing that the synergy between human intellect and AI yields superior outcomes compared to either working alone.

While acknowledging concerns surrounding the rise of generative AI, policymakers worldwide are confronting the multifaceted implications of these technologies. Beyond its impact on employment, there are growing concerns about AI's potential to propagate misinformation, compounded by its tendency to produce nonsensical content.

Addressing the broader implications, the International Monetary Fund recently issued a cautionary note, suggesting that nearly 40% of jobs globally could be influenced by the ascent of AI.