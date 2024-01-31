Azerbaijani Prime Minister Asadov meets Turkish Education Minister Tekin

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met on Wednesday Turkish National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, and resolved for further cooperation.

At the meeting in Baku, the officials expressed satisfaction over the successful development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries in all spheres, the Azerbaijani government's press service said in a statement.

Asadov and Tekin stressed that education is "an important area of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations," and pledged to further develop cooperation in this field.

Last June, on a visit to Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to further develop cooperation, noting that one of the concrete steps was to establish a joint university.