Russian president meets Chad leader in Moscow

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Chad's Transitional President Brice Mahamat Idriss Deby at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 24, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Russia is closely monitoring the situation in Chad and has been following the fight against terrorist attacks with great concern, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday as he met Chad leader Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Speaking at a meeting with the transitional president of Chad in Moscow, Putin praised him for stabilizing the situation in the Central African country plagued by poverty and armed conflict.

"We are glad that you managed to hold a vote on the new Constitution. I am sure that the election scheduled for the near future will be held at the proper level. We are happy that you managed to stabilize the situation in the country," he said.

Putin said Russia and Chad maintain stable connections and plan to further develop bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Deby offered condolences over the plane crash that occurred earlier in the day in Russia's Belgorod region.

"This is a historic visit ... Chad and Russia have long-term relations. ... We hope that this visit will allow us to strengthen relations in all directions," he added.

Earlier commenting on Deby's visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Chad Russia's "potential partner," saying the possibilities of cooperation with this country "are far from being disclosed, there is a lot to work on."

Deby was named head of an 18-month transitional council in April 2021 after the death of his father from injuries while visiting troops on the frontline.

The period expired in October 2022, but the transition was extended by two years. He is eligible to run for the presidency in elections due by November.