Russia accuses Ukraine of shooting down transport plane carrying dozens of POWs

Russia's defence ministry accused Kyiv on Wednesday of shooting down a military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers set to be exchanged in a prisoner swap.

The ministry said the plane "was shot down as it was flying from the Chkalovsky airfield to Belgorod in order to transport Ukrainian servicemen for an exchange."

Authorities said earlier there were 65 prisoners on the plane.