UN chief calls for 'urgent reforms' to multilateral institutions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for an overhaul of the world's multilateral institutions, saying they "are no longer fit for purpose."

"From the United Nations Security Council to the Bretton Woods system, global institutions reflect the world that built them 80 years ago, when many African countries were still colonized. They are no longer fit for purpose," Guterres said while talking to reporters at the 3rd South Summit of the Group of 77 in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

He said the Security Council is "stuck in a time warp," arguing that "how can we accept that it still lacks a single African permanent member?"

"The global financial system is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair.

"This September, the United Nations will convene the Summit of the Future, with a focus on updating these institutions so that they align with today's world and respond to today's challenges-notably, the vital interests of developing countries," the UN chief said.

Commenting on the situation in Gaza, where Israeli bombardment has killed more than 25,000 people since the Oct. 7 Hamas offensive, Guterres said "I will not give up on calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" which is the "only way to end this nightmare for civilians in Gaza, facilitate the release of all hostages, and prevent the conflict from engulfing the entire region."

"The refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians, and the denial of the right to statehood to the Palestinian people, are unacceptable," he reiterated.