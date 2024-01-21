LEBANONS HEZBOLLAH SAYS ANOTHER FIGHTER KILLED IN BORDER CLASHES WITH ISRAEL

Lebanon's Hezbollah says another fighter killed in border clashes with Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday that one of its fighters had been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

A Hezbollah statement identified its slain member as Ali Salman, saying he was killed on the road to Jerusalem, a phrase used by the group for its fighters killed by Israel.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported earlier Sunday that one person was killed when an Israeli drone struck a four-wheel vehicle near a Lebanese military checkpoint in the town of Kafra in southern Lebanon.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

At least 164 Hezbollah members have been killed since the clashes first erupted between the two sides in October, according to figures released by the Lebanese group.