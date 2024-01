Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vows to punish Israel for a strike that killed five Revolutionary Guards in Syria

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to punish Israel for a strike on Saturday that killed five Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria on Saturday, state media said.

"The Islamic Republic will not leave the Zionist regime's crimes unanswered," Raisi said in a statement condemning the strike, state broadcaster IRIB said on its website.